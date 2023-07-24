B.C. resort manager says 'biggest shocker' is how quickly wildfire neared its site

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire located approximately 13 kilometres south of Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this handout image provided by the BC Wildfire Service. For the first time in more than a month, showers and cooler weather are reaching parched sections of B.C., potentially bringing some respite for crews battling hundreds of wildfires.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*