Manitoba ex-reservist, The Base member Patrik Mathews gets 9 years in prison

This undated photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police shows Patrik Mathews is seen in an undated RCMP handout photo. The former Canadian Armed Forces reservist is expected to learn today how long he’ll be behind bars in the United States. Mathews, 28, from Beausejour, Man., had already pleaded guilty to weapons charges related to his role in a white supremacist plot to touch off a U.S. race war. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP