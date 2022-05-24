NORTH SAANICH, B.C. - The Victoria International Airport says it is closing to commercial flights as the RCMP respond to a call for service.
A statement posted on the airport's website Tuesday afternoon asks travellers not to go there.
It says the airport authority could not comment further, and it would provide more information as soon as possible.
A statement from RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau says officers are "responding to a threat" at the airport.
It says there are no public safety concerns, but police are asking the public to avoid the area and commercial flights have been cancelled.
The airport's website shows three Air Canada flights to Calgary and Vancouver are cancelled, while several other flights are listed as delayed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022.