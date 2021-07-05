Israel must cease settlement activities to avoid conflict with Palestinians: Garneau

A Palestinian man watches Israeli police move into position during clashes with protesters after a shop was demolished by the municipality, in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says he told his Israeli counterparts that the continued building of settlements, evictions and demolitions in East Jerusalem should cease to lower the temperature and not provide any excuse for another flare up with Palestinians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Maya Alleruzzo