Two decades later, record wildfires in Kelowna, B.C. are dwarfed by current season

Smoke pours out from the trees as the Okanagan Mountain Park forest fire burned above the City of Kelowna, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 24, 2003. As B.C. is in the grips of a record-breaking 2023 wildfire season, the 20 year anniversary of Kelowna's firestorm year drums up mixed emotions for those who lived through it, and offers lessons in the present, they say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody