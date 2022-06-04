Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaks at a news conference as she meets with her counterparts from the Baltic region on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Quebec City. Zanda Kalnina-Lukasevica, behind, of Latvia‚ looks on. Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine and is inspired by its bravery as its war with Russia continues after 100 days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot