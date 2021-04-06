Sajjan aide skips committee hearing on military misconduct, minister appears instead

OTTAWA - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s former chief of staff was a no-show on Tuesday as she became the third senior Liberal aide in three weeks to avoid a House of Commons order that she testify before a parliamentary committee.
Members of the Commons defence committee had been expecting Zita Astravas to answer questions about the government’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct involving Gen. Jonathan Vance when she was Sajjan’s top aide in March 2018.
But with the Liberal government having said it will not let non-elected ministerial staff appear before committees, Astravas was nowhere to be seen when the committee convened. Members instead agreed to three hours of testimony from Sajjan on her behalf.
The committee’s Liberal chair Karen McCrimmon acknowledged the “unusual circumstances” given that a majority of members of Parliament approved the Conservative-sponsored motion last month ordering Astravas to testify.
The motion also demanded three other senior ministerial staff testify before the ethics committee on the government’s now-dead deal with WE Charity: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policy director and his senior adviser, as well as a senior adviser to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The motion had allowed Trudeau to appear on their behalf.
Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez instead appeared for Trudeau’s policy director Rick Theis two weeks ago, while opposition members of the ethics committee refused to hear Associate Finance Minister Mona Fortier when she tried to appear for Freeland’s adviser, Amitpal Singh.
Sajjan largely repeated his past assertions that he followed the correct procedures by asking senior civil servants in the Privy Council Office to investigate three years ago after then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne raised an allegation of sexual misconduct against Vance.
The Privy Council Office is the department that supports the Prime Minister’s Office and cabinet.
The defence minister also confirmed Astravas notified a senior adviser in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office, Elder Marques, about the allegation against Vance. But he sidestepped a question about who else in the Prime Minister’s Office was brought into the know.
Sajjan did walk back earlier testimony that Trudeau himself knew about an allegation involving Vance, after the prime minister said last week that he did not know about any allegation against the former defence chief until a Global News report in February.
“I meant the Prime Minister’s Office,” Sajjan said.
And he testified that he followed up with Astravas on more than one occasion to find out what was happening with the allegation. A senior Privy Council official has said the matter was dropped after Walbourne refused to provide more information about the complaint.
The defence minister also refused to reveal his assessment of Vance’s performance in a fall 2018 conversation with then-clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick. Vance, who served as defence chief for over five years, received a pay increase in 2019.
Sajjan has previously testified that he had no role in approving any pay increase for Vance, which he repeated on Tuesday, even though a senior civil servant testified late last month that the defence minister "is consulted in the annual performance management program."
“Obviously, for privacy reasons, I cannot get into the details of that conversation,” Sajjan said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.