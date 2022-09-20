Lawyers for N.S. shooting victims' families tell inquiry RCMP made basic errors

Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer with Patterson Law, representing many of the families of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, addresses the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the killings in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 20, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan