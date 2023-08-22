In the news today: Federal cabinet retreat to hear from housing experts today

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Cabinet set to hear from housing experts as Charlottetown retreat continues
The federal cabinet today is expected to discuss whether to revisit the existing national housing strategy and possibly hold a national housing summit with other levels of government and the private sector in a bid to solve the growing housing crisis across the country.
The discussions underway at the cabinet retreat in Charlottetown come as the Liberals look ahead to the fall sitting of Parliament where they plan to make housing the central focus of their efforts.
Two housing experts who helped co-author a recent report on the federal government's role in solving the housing crisis are set to present their findings to the cabinet later today.
The report delivered a week ago warns that "Canada's housing crisis is worsening dramatically" in large part because of an "extreme" lack of accessible and affordable rentals.
The authors say a new industrial housing strategy is required that brings together governments, private sector and non-profit agencies to address a shortage of housing overall, and a shortage of affordable housing in particular.
---
Here's what else we're watching ...
B.C. premier to visit fire-ravaged southern Interior
British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, as he, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.
Speaking at a news conference Monday, Eby said the goal of the visit is to reassure people that the provincial government will be there to help them rebuild once the crisis has passed, but to also get information from the front line about what communities need.
There are more than 27,000 people under evacuation order in B.C. and more than 35,000 on evacuation alert as several large wildfires burn in the region, including the 110 square kilometre McDougall Creek wildfire affecting West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.
---
Not safe to return yet, N.W.T. warns fire evacuees
A spokeswoman for the Northwest Territory's emergency management organization says there have been reports of people returning to Fort Smith, or planning to return there, despite the wildfire risk.
Jennifer Young says residents need to know that they will be stopped at established checkpoints and asked to verify that they are an essential worker of an evacuated community before being let through.
Flames are about four kilometres away from Fort Smith, a community of 2,500 along the Alberta-N.W.T boundary, which has been evacuated for over a week.
---
Ex-BBC journo informs the world about N.W.T. fires
A former BBC sports reporter in the Northwest Territories has become central to the world's understanding of the wildfires threatening the territory and its capital, Yellowknife.
Ollie Williams is the editor and co-founder of Cabin Radio, a news outlet in Yellowknife that has become a cherished source of immediate local information about the fires threatening the city and forcing mass evacuations.
Williams and his small team have been filing daily, hourly and even minute-by-minute updates on what's happening, sometimes from inside vehicles as they, too, flee the city.
He's also been doing interviews with national and international media to explain just how these wildfires are affecting the vast, sparsely populated territory and its residents.
---
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick declares local state of emergency
St. Mary's First Nation in New Brunswick says it has declared a state of local emergency effective immediately.
In a social media post, the First Nation says the community is facing escalating risks because of illegal drug activity, which endangers people, especially youth.
It says the next 48 hours are critical and has requested the community's full co-operation.
The First Nation says additional information will follow in the coming days as a plan is finalized in collaboration with federal and provincial partners.
---
Three injured in West Edmonton Mall shooting
Three men are in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
Police say it is believed Monday night's shooting was targeted and that the shooter and victims are known each other.
There is no word on an arrest.
The shooting prompted a two hour lockdown of stores and restaurants.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.