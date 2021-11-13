Review of street check policies arises out of B.C. police commissioner's report

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. A man's complaint about being stopped and asked if he was "Abdul" by two officers in New Westminster, B.C., has prompted a call for provincewide consistency on street checks from the city's police board.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito