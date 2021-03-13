Misconduct allegations put spotlight on military leaders' rise in sexualized culture

In 2019 in Halifax, Gen. Jonathan Vance, centre, presided over the Royal Canadian Navy's change of command from Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd, left, to then-Vice-Admiral Art McDonald. Vance has retired as chief of the defence staff but faces allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies. McDonald, Vance's successor at the apex of the Canadian Forces, has stood aside while unspecified allegations against him are investigated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan