Federal government announces funds for skills-training programs for 17 organizations

The federal government says it will give about $60 million to 17 organizations that help people with learning disabilities remain in the workforce. Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough responds to a question during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CHARLOTTETOWN - The federal government is announcing a $60-million investment in 17 organizations across Canada that help people with learning disabilities remain in the workforce.

Federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough made the announcement in Charlottetown, where a skills-training company in the city — Workplace Learning PEI — is set to receive about $1.5 million.

Qualtrough says the money will be distributed through the Skills for Success program, which helps people develop abilities such as writing and reading.

The government says that program helps address training needs, particularly for under-represented groups in the labour market, including Indigenous Peoples and racialized Canadians.

Qualtrough says about one in five Canadians has a learning disability.

The government says about 45 per cent of Canadians lack the literacy, numeracy and digital skills to succeed in the knowledge economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.