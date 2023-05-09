Suncor says person injured by bear north of Fort McMurray

Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. Suncor says an individual was injured by a bear at its base plant site north of Fort McMurray on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - Suncor Energy says someone was injured by a bear at its oilsands base plant north of Fort McMurray, Alta., on the weekend.

Spokesman Leithan Slade says it happened on Saturday at 8 p.m.

He says the person was taken to hospital and released a few hours later.

Slade says a full investigation is underway and Bear Scare, a wildlife management company, is on site monitoring high-priority locations.

In 2014, a Suncor worker was killed in a bear attack while working near Fort McMurray.

Slade says he could not yet confirm whether the individual injured was employed by Suncor or a contractor.

