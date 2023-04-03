Atlantic hydrogen projects tracking well for 2025 production start: Wilkinson

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz applaud as Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck shake hands after signing an agreement in Stephenville, N.L., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Wilkinson says he expects to know the final investment decisions on at least two new hydrogen production projects in Atlantic Canada before the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld