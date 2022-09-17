Some Canadians expect to watch queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it

Guards and Royal Navy soldiers take part in a rehearsal for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. For some Canadians the queen's funeral on Monday will be observed with sadness and filled with emotional connections to their own lives, while for others it's a far-off event they intend to miss.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Markus Schreiber