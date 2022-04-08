Holocaust denial — and downplaying the Nazis' murder of Jews — to be outlawed

People take photos as they enter the Sachsenhausen Nazi death camp through the gate with the phrase 'Arbeit macht frei' (work sets you free), in Oranienburg, about 30 kilometres north of Berlin, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. The Federal government is to use a bill enacting the budget to change the Criminal Code this year, building on existing laws outlawing the incitement of hatred. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Markus Schreiber