Trial to start for teen charged in 2020 hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

Flowers at an impromptu memorial for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett, two teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Harnett, in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A trial for the 19-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer just over a year ago is scheduled to begin today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh