Canada delivers more tanks to Haiti as police try pushing back Port-au-Prince gangs

A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 3, 2022.The Canadian Armed Forces have sent armoured vehicles to Haiti that were purchased by Port-au-Prince. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand say the equipment will help the Haitian National Police to try containing a gang crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Odelyn Joseph

 RE

OTTAWA - The Canadian Armed Forces delivered more armoured vehicles to Haiti as police in Port-au-Prince struggle to contain gang crisis.

The tanks were purchased by the Haitian government and it is the second such shipment since October.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand say the equipment will help the Haitian National Police.

Port-au-Prince has been held hostage for months by violent, feuding gangs who have shut down roads and essential services, leading to a resurgence of cholera.

Haiti's unelected Prime Minster Ariel Henry wants an international military intervention to regain control of the capital, a move controversial among Haitians.

Ottawa said it wants Haitian leaders to form a political consensus on how the West can best support the country so it can hold a credible election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.