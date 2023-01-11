Canada delivers more tanks to Haiti as police try pushing back Port-au-Prince gangs

A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 3, 2022.The Canadian Armed Forces have sent armoured vehicles to Haiti that were purchased by Port-au-Prince. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand say the equipment will help the Haitian National Police to try containing a gang crisis.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Odelyn Joseph