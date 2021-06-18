Vaccinated youth in Nunavut community to receive $100 gift card

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Youth in a community that had Nunavut's biggest outbreak of COVID-19 will each get a $100 gift card if they get a jab this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck