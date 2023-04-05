Federal lawyers set to explain legal rationale for government use of Emergencies Act

A person waves a Canadian flag as police on horseback and an armoured police vehicle are positioned in front of protesters, on the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Lawyers for the federal attorney general are set to expand today on the legal rationale for the historic use of the Emergencies Act to dispel "Freedom Convoy" protesters early last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang