Share of Canadians in rural areas shrinks for ninth consecutive census, StatCan says

A farmer bales his hay crop, right, as a pick-wagon collects the bales with a canola field in the background near Cremona, Alta., Friday, July 16, 2021. Statistics Canada says the share of Canadians living in rural areas has declined for the ninth census in a row, dropping from 18.7 per cent in 2016 to 17.8 per cent in 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh