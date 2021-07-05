The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 5, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases and one death.
The province has also reached a milestone -- 50.2 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The province says 74.8 per cent have received at least one dose.
---
1 p.m.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are confirming 13 new cases of COVID-19 today — 12 of them aboard a ship anchored in Conception Bay, N.L.
The one case not involving the boat is located in the province's eastern zone and is related to travel.
As for the ship, 12 crew members have tested positive, and federal and provincial health authorities say there is no risk to the public because those aboard remain in isolation.
There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and no one is in hospital with the disease.
---
12:45 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say it involves a person in their 20s in the Fredericton region and is related to travel.
The province has had 2,338 confirmed cases and 46 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, and four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick with the disease.
Officials report that 40.3 per cent of those eligible are now fully vaccinated and 78.4 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
---
12:30 p.m.
The COVID-19 Tracker Canada is reporting that about 40 per cent of Canadians 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The website is run by volunteers who compile data released by federal and provincial health authorities.
It says around 78 per cent of people 12 and older in Canada have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
---
12:15 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say the case is travel related and located in the central zone, which includes Halifax.
Nova Scotia has 45 active reported COVID-19 cases and two people in hospital with the disease.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials are also reporting another 127 cases that had been identified since their last report on Friday.
Officials say that since Friday's report, hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 102, and 27 people were in intensive care, a drop of seven.
The province says about 71,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, with nearly 82 per cent of those 12 and up having received a first dose and 33.9 per cent of the total population considered fully vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.