Policy gaps contributed to deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Tremblant ski resort

People walk at Mont-Tremblant Resort in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Sunday, July 16, 2023. A Quebec labour board inspector found that missing elements in Mont Tremblant's policy governing moving construction equipment on its site contributed to a deadly collision at the popular ski resort. One person died and another was severely injured after they were thrown from a sightseeing gondola when it was struck by the mast of a drill rig on July 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang