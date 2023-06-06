Quebec wilderness outfitters hit hard by Quebec fires and forest access ban

Smoke rises from burning trees near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday, June 2, 2023, in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. Quebec's massive forest fires have forced many of the province's wilderness outfitters, still recovering from travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, to shut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU Prevention and Communications-Audrey Marcoux **MANDATORY CREDIT **