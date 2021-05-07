The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:45 p.m.
The Saskatchewan government says all residents who are 12 and older will be eligible for a first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 20.
The eligible age is set to drop to 32 tomorrow and will go down every second day until May 20.
The province also plans to expand its pharmacy vaccination pilot rollout as more doses become available.
Officials say they will also be relaxing some of the COVID-19 restrictions in the Regina area on May 17.
They say restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to reopen for in-person dining under the same guidelines as the rest of the province.
---
1:35 p.m.
The Manitoba government is reporting 502 new COVID-19 cases and one death.
It's the highest daily case count since the second wave of the pandemic last winter.
The deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Jazz Atwal, says the numbers are alarming.
The province is expanding intensive care bed capacity in anticipation of growing demand.
---
1:35 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 227 new cases today.
Health officials say a woman in her 70s has died in the Halifax area and is the 70th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic.
As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,464 active cases of COVID-19, with 50 people in hospital, including nine in intensive care.
Officials have also announced tighter border restrictions and isolation requirements for rotational workers, and limits on shoppers for the month of May
Nova Scotia's provincial boundary has been closed to most of Canada, but will also close beginning Monday to people coming from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, who were previously exempted.
---
12:50 p.m.
Ottawa is making more rapid COVID-19 tests available to small and medium-sized businesses.
Tests that screen for the virus in as little as 15 minutes can be ordered from 40 Shopper's Drug Mart locations in Ontario and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's network.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more screening and testing mean safer workplaces and less community transmission, which will help the economy reopen faster.
---
12:45 p.m.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has backed off a plan to have teachers and other school workers cross the border into North Dakota for COVID-19 vaccines.
Pallister says the teachers' union was against the idea, so he is instead hoping the United States government will give North Dakota special permission to ship vaccines into Manitoba.
Pallister says that could take time, and the delay is why he wanted the ability to have teachers go south for their shots.
---
12 p.m.
The Manitoba government is doubling fines for repeat offenders of COVID-19 public health orders.
Premier Brian Pallister says most people are following the rules, but some are repeatedly violating guidelines and putting others at risk.
Fines for first offences will still be in the range of $298 for not wearing a mask in indoor public places to $5,000 for corporations that exceed capacity limits.
---
11:50 a.m.
The Manitoba government is offering a new paid sick leave program for people affected by COVID-19.
The program will provide employers with up to $600 per worker for up to five full days, which do not have to be consecutive.
Eligible reasons for accessing the program include testing, vaccinations and side effects, and self-isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms.
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 919 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths attributed to the virus, including two in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by six to 574, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by five to 139.
Quebec vaccinated 102,762 people on Thursday, a single-day record, and has now administered at least one dose to slightly more than 40 per cent of the population.
The province has reported a total of 356,216 COVID-19 infections and 10,974 deaths linked to the virus.
Quebec has 8,737 active reported cases.
---
10:50 a.m.
Nunavut is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today and 10 recoveries.
All are in Iqaluit, Nunavut's capital city of about 8,000 residents.
There are now 77 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, with 75 in Iqaluit and two in Kinngait
Three people have been hospitalized in Ottawa since the first case was declared in Iqaluit on April 14.
The two regions with active cases remain under strict lockdowns, with schools, workplaces and non-essential businesses closed and travel restricted.
To date, 80 per cent of Iqaluit's adult population has received at least one dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario reports there are 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.
The Ministry of Health says today’s case count may be under-reported due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, and 300 in York Region.
The province says more than 1,900 people are hospitalized because of the virus, with 858 patients in intensive care and 611 on a ventilator.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021