Mining company asking court for injunction against protesting Nunavut hunters

Abraham Kublu stands outside the Elders Qammaq in Iqaluit, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2021, as part of a gathering to support hunters from Pond Inlet and Arctic Bay who are protesting at the Mary River mine. The mining company has filed an application for an injunction against the hunters who are blocking the mine's road and air strip in protest of its proposed expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter