Teck Coal named in U.S. legal battle over selenium from its coal mines

A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenai River, downstream of the Koocanusa Reservoir at the centre of the dispute, near the Montana-Idaho border and Leonia, Idaho, on Sept. 19, 2014. A Canadian coal miner is facing legal action in an American court over levels of a contaminant from its mines in U.S. waters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers