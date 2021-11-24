Annual cost of prison isolation units to be $2.8 million each, budget officer says

A corrections officer enters the cells area in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. A new analysis by the parliamentary budget officer says the annual cost of units for keeping federal prisoners apart from the general jail population will be $2.8 million apiece by 2026-27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck