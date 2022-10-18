B.C. drought forces emergency order on Sunshine Coast, but officials urge calm

A view of Gibsons Landing from the top of Soames Hill, a short but steep hike on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, is seen near the town of Grantham's Landing, B.C., on May 23, 2016. Some businesses and amenities on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast must stop using all treated drinking water within hours as severe drought in the region forces declaration of a state of local emergency, but officials say there's no need to panic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel