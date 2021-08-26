Canadian woman stuck in Afghanistan worries she will die as military ends operations

Laila, left to right, Marjan and Murtaza pose in this undated handout photo. Their mother is stuck in Afghanistan and says she's worried she will die before she is able to return to the family's home in Brampton, Ont. The woman, who says her friends call her Zak, asked her full name not be revealed due to safety concerns. She says she tried to leave Afghanistan before the deadline, but was beaten by Taliban members and pushed away from the airport gates in Kabul. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Marjan