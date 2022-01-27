Bodies of family from India trying to cross into U.S. by foot identified

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo. Officials in Ottawa say they have confirmed the identities of four Indian nationals whose bodies were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**