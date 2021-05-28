KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The remains of 215 children have been discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Here is some of the reaction to what was found:
"Knowing that children have went missing, their relations have went missing and never came home. There was always question about where. There had to be more to the story." — Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation.
"The only thing that I can recall is that at the time we assumed that they ran away and they made it home." — Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod, who spent two years as a boy at the Kamloops Indian Residential School
"Though we knew that many children never returned home, and their families were left without answers, this confirmation brings a particular heaviness to our hearts and our spirits all throughout Secwépemculecw." — Judy Wilson, secretary-treasurer for the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
"This is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions. And it is a stark example of the violence the Canadian residential school system inflicted upon Indigenous Peoples and how the consequences of these atrocities continue to this day." — B.C. Premier John Horgan.
“The loss of one child is unimaginable. The loss of 215 children found on the grounds of a residential school is a national tragedy.” — Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan.
“Today, we are all reliving one of the darkest periods in our collective history." — Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization in Manitoba.
"The death of each and every one of these children is an irreplaceable loss for Indigenous families and represents the dark history that all of us must grapple with." — Interim B.C. Liberal Leader Shirley Bond.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.