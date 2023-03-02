Manitoba RCMP say 2 teenage girls died after being found in the cold on First Nation

RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

ST. THERESA POINT, Man. - RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba.

Mounties were called after the 14-year-old girls were found Wednesday in St. Theresa Point First Nation, a fly-in community about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The girls were brought to the local nursing station but they both died.

Mounties say it is believed the teens were outside for a period of time.

The temperature was around -23 C overnight in the community.

RCMP say autopsies will be conducted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you