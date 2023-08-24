Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan chides Joly for 'unacceptable' comments to Armenians

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry argues Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is undermining peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh region by referring to the area as Artsakh, the name for the region used by Armenian secessionists. A checkpoint of the Russia peacekeeping force is seen on a road in Armenia leading towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-PHOTOLURE, Vahram Baghdasaryan