Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body

Michel Bureau, president of the commission on end-of-life care, attends a news conference in Quebec City on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. As the number of people receiving medical assistance in dying in Quebec rises, the head of the provincial commission that monitors the practice says he worries it's no longer being seen as a last resort. Bureau said he worries the public has stopped seeing MAID as an exceptional practice for people with incurable illnesses whose suffering is unbearable. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot