N.W.T. child-care providers 'trying to be optimistic' about $10-a-day deal

A daycare is shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Early learning and child-care providers in the Northwest Territories say they are hopeful more support is coming following a rocky initial rollout of federal child-care funding in the territory. The N.W.T. government signed a $51 million five-year childcare agreement with the federal government in December with the aim of halving child-care fees and creating 70 new childcare spaces by the end of 2022. The territory plans to reach the $10 a day mark and create 230 more spaces by 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake