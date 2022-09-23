Follow Canada's lead on easing COVID-19 travel restrictions, U.S. lawmakers urge

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is among the U.S. lawmakers urging the Biden administration to follow Canada’s lead in easing COVID-19 travel restrictions at the northern border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tom Williams/Pool via AP