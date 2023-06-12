CP NewsAlert: Russell Brown retires from Supreme Court NewsAlert: Russell Brown retires from top court Jun 12, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justice Russell Brown, who was facing a judicial conduct review, is retiring from the Supreme Court of Canada.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Politics Justice Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnother slide closes Highway 97Corbett, Prystay share their vision for the Dragonboat PubFormat changed for local grad parades‘Modern castle’ on Vancouver Avenue going to auctionFamily scheduled to meet with border officials today35 more rental apartments approvedJW event moves to KelownaTime running out on Penticton familyLocal goalie, high-flying twins named to Vees rosterSunshine List grows by 8 in Summerland Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Hoverson tops in golf Vees continued stocking their shelves Indigenous Peoples will receive more culturally appropriate legal services Family reunification for Ukrainians in Canada to come soon: immigration minister Opposition leaders yet to meet about setting terms of possible public inquiry: Singh B.C. international students are the new temporary foreign workers, stuck without work in their fields: survey