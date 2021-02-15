Optional gun buyback programs more likely than compulsory ones to miss mark: expert

Police acting Supt. Mike McIlraith shows New Zealand lawmakers an AR-15-style rifle similar to one of the weapons a gunman used to slaughter 50 people at two mosques, in Wellington, April 2, 2019. The Trudeau government is expected to introduce gun-control legislation this week that gives owners the choice of keeping recently outlawed firearms under strict conditions instead of turning them in for compensation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Perry