A list of Canadian Governors General who served under the late Queen

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd gathered outside Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday July 6, 2010 as she ends her nine day visit to Canada before flying to New York to address the United Nations THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Until her death on Sept. 8, the Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. She also served as Canada's official head of state, a role in which she was supported by the Governor General. Here's a list of all those who held the vice-regal position during her reign from 1952 until 2022:

Vincent Massey: 1952-1959

Georges Vanier: 1959-1967

Roland Michener: 1967-1974

Jules Leger: 1974-1979

Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984

Jeanne Sauve: 1984-1990

Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995

Romeo LeBlanc: 1995-1999

Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005

Michaelle Jean: 2005-2010

David Johnston: 2010-2017

Julie Payette: 2017-2021

Mary Simon: 2021 to present

