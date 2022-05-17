Vaping vs cigarettes, royals visit Newfoundland and Labrador : In The News for May 17

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. The government is in the midst of reviewing the 2018 bill that legalized vaping for the first time, and appears to be veering away from the narrow path between treating vapes as a harm reduction tool — or a danger in and of themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck