Canadians react to Prince Philip's death, announced Friday

Prince Philip has died at age 99. Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at home. Here's what Canadian public figures are saying about the Queen's husband:
"I had the privilege of knowing Prince Philip almost my entire life. The first times I met him I was just a kid here in Ottawa. ... Over the past few years I've had the opportunity to have a few more conversations with him, and it is a tremendous personal as well as public sorrow that we all share at his passing.
"In Malta, a few months after becoming prime minister for the first time, I was able to have a number of wonderful conversations with him, and he is going to be sorely missed not just by his family, but obviously by all of us."
— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
"On behalf of all Ontarians, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the entire Royal Family. Prince Philip was a devoted husband, father, war hero and public servant and he will be missed by many around the world."
— Ontario Premier Doug Ford
"Sharon and I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, the entire Royal family, as well as His Royal Highness' friends and colleagues, in this most difficult time."
— Former governor general David Johnston
"With love from Canada, we send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family today."
— Canadian Armed Forces
“Prince Philip was a great friend of Alberta, visiting our province many times since his first visit with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951.
“During these many visits, he met Albertans from diverse communities and walks of life, including students, artists, athletes, patients in hospital, veterans and members of First Nations, and was greeted by cheering crowds at events like the Calgary Stampede and the Commonwealth Games."
– Alberta Premier Jason Kenney
"He left an indelible mark each and every time he visited British Columbia, whether he was alongside the Queen or on his own.
"He will be especially remembered for the important work he did in helping to establish the Khutzeymateen Provincial Park as a sanctuary for grizzly bears. His legacy will also live on through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which he founded. This prestigious and inspirational achievement program has made a direct and real difference to thousands of young people in our province, and will continue to develop leaders of tomorrow."
– British Columbia Premier John Horgan
"Today, I was saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. From his first visit to Manitoba in 1951 to his last in 2010, Manitobans have had a special relationship with The Duke of Edinburgh.
"In 10 separate royal visits and tours, The Duke of Edinburgh visited communities across Manitoba. From officially opening the Pan Am Games in 1967 and celebrating Manitoba's Centennial in 1970, to presenting the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards in Thompson in 1984, visiting Churchill in 1992 and touring flood-ravaged communities in southern Manitoba in 1997, The Duke of Edinburgh connected directly with thousands of Manitobans."
– Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister
"His Royal Highness visited Saskatchewan no fewer than eight times between 1951 and our centennial year in 2005. His sense of duty to the Canadian Armed Forces, our youth through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, and so many other endeavours, endeared him to us all. "We share in this sorrow with millions of others across the Commonwealth and the world. It is our hope that the knowledge of the extraordinary impact that His Royal Highness had on so many people and organizations in his many decades of public life will provide comfort and solace."
– Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe
"For generations to come, New Brunswickers will look upon the rose bush planted on the grounds of Government House by Her Majesty The Queen in commemoration of the 2002 Royal Visit, as a reminder of Prince Philip's unwavering dignity, loyalty and service to all Canadians."
– New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs
"Logging off today. Thinking of my parents’ generation, educated to revere a man who mocked them. (They didn’t.)"
– Cameron Bailey, artistic director of the Toronto International Film Festival, via Twitter handle @cameron_tiff
