Quebec farmers seek help from government as crops devastated by heavy rains

SAINTE-CLOTILDE-DE-CHÂTEAUGUAY, Que. - Vegetable and berry producers in southern Quebec are asking for government help after torrential rains hit the province this summer and caused heavy losses.
The persistent and sometimes intense rainfall so far this summer has damaged fields to the point they are inaccessible and waterlogged.
Quebec's agricultural trade union — known as the UPA — and associations representing farmers and vegetable processors say this season has been catastrophic.
They have asked the Quebec government for emergency assistance, saying existing relief programs are not designed to mitigate against the growing risks of climate change.
With or without assistance, consumers should brace themselves for increased prices as this year's harvests won't be enough to meet demand.
Quebec Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne's office says he is concerned by the weather events and assures that no one will be left behind.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.