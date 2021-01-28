Opioid deaths highlight need to decriminalize hard-drug possession, police chiefs say

Needles are seen on the ground in Oppenheimer park in Vancouver's downtown eastside on March 17, 2020. The scourge of overdose deaths underscores the need for Canada to decriminalize simple possession of hard drugs, the head of the national chiefs of police association said on Thursday. In urging action, Bryan Larkin noted that overdose deaths are outpacing those from the pandemic and homicides in British Columbia and likely Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward