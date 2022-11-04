Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking ‘civil war

Bullets and bullet fragments recovered from the bodies of patients that were shot sit atop their medical reports at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in the Tabarre neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials, allegedly for supporting gangs in the country, while MPs at the House subcommittee on international human rights heard of deteriorating conditions akin to a civil war and exploitation of children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ramon Espinosa