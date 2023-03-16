CP NewsAlert: Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call NewsAlert: Two Edmonton officers killed on the job Mar 16, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson GAC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edmonton police say in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call today.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Justice Police Armed Forces Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCreditor coming for ‘spectacular’ Osoyoos estateTransportation Strategy could see big changes to Highway 97Breastfeeding advocate says myths are formulatedFriendship centre hit with explosive lawsuit by former bossGiant ant fossil found near PrincetonBurton Cummings headlining Rock the LakeUPDATE: Bike route back on?Summerland halts water meter upgrades pending more public consultationCity cuts $100K deals with cycling, hockey eventsDangerous driver back at the wheel Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Canada will hold special ceremony to mark May 6 coronation of King Charles: Trudeau Some employer benefits cover egg freezing. Here's a breakdown of the costs CP NewsAlert: Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits Celebrating the achievements of Indigenous women and girls Empire reports $125.7M net earnings as it rebounds from Sobeys cyberattack