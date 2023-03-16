CP NewsAlert: Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 GAC

Edmonton police say in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call today.

More coming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you