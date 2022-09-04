B.C. scientists hopeful in fight against mites that puncture and kill honeybees

Jorge E. Macias-Samano, a research scientist at Simon Fraser University, holds a varroa mite trap that was removed from a bee hive at an experimental apiary, in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. A team at SFU is testing a chemical compound that appears to kill varroa mites without harming the bees, in hopes it could one day be widely available as a treatment for infested hives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck