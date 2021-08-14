Quebec ticket holder wins Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot Quebec ticket holder wins Lotto Max jackpot Aug 14, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TORONTO - A ticket holder in Quebec won Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot.The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 17 will be an estimated $10 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Lotto Lottery Ticket Toronto Draw Holder Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles$15M for that?Racist incident on channel float prompts calls for actionProvince steps in, locks down KelownaDowntown convenience store is no moreEvictions halted at Penticton motel, campgroundFormer downtown boss committed to trialPenticton homeless count still risingMan dies on Okanagan Lake in personal watercraft accidentCashless bank branch a sign of things to come?Winds expected to whip up fires Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Taliban approach Kabul's outskirts, attack north Afghan city Military launches online tracker to gauge progress in improving internal culture Mobile consumption site needs donations to keep rolling in Penticton Russian firefighting plane crashes in Turkey; 8 killed Ontario reports 578 new COVID-19 cases, two new virus-related deaths Museum renovation, book re-release honor late author Haley