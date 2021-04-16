The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
---
12:30 p.m.
The federal government has secured eight million additional doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered by mid-summer.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the first additional four million shots will arrive in May, followed by two million in June and another two million in July.
Anand said the company will also move another 400,000 doses from the third quarter into June.
Canada's initial shipment of approximately 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive during the week of April 27, Anand said, to be delivered to the provinces at the beginning of May.
---
11:11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,527 new COVID-19 cases today and seven more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including one in the past 24 hours.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by three, to 664, and 167 people were in intensive care, a rise of eight.
The province says it administered 74,927 vaccine doses on Thursday, a single-day record.
Quebec has reported a total of 334,071 COVID-19 infections and 10,785 deaths linked to the virus.
---
11:05 a.m.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada's incoming vaccine supply from Moderna will be slashed in half through the rest of April.
Anand says in a statement that Moderna will ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million.
Moderna said the limited supply is due to a "slower than anticipated ramp up" of its production capacity.
Anand says the company also told Canada that one to two million doses of the 12.3 million scheduled for delivery in the second quarter may be delayed until the third quarter.
Anand adds the federal government will continue to press Moderna to fulfill its commitments.
---
10:50 a.m.
Police in a city east of Montreal say they are investigating an alleged attempt to illegally gain access to COVID-19 vaccines at a pharmacy.
Repentigny, Que., police say they were told of an incident at a Jean Coutu pharmacy that took place on April 11 where someone allegedly impersonated a vaccine inspector.
Several media reports cite an internal Jean Coutu memo saying a man presented himself to one of the company’s pharmacies pretending to be a security firm representative and asking to inspect the vaccines. His attempt was rebuffed by staff.
A spokeswoman for Groupe Jean Coutu declined to comment and Repentigny police say they took statements and are reviewing surveillance footage.
---
10:40 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 4,812 new cases of COVID-19 today, reaching a new peak for a second day in a row.
It's also reporting 25 more deaths related to the virus.
The province could announce more public health measures today in an effort to rein in surging infections.
Yesterday's tally also marked a new record, at 4,736 cases.
---
10:05 a.m.
Nunavut is announcing 12 new cases of COVID-19 today, all in Iqaluit.
On April 14, the city of about 8,000 people announced its first case since the pandemic began.
The city is under a strict lockdown, with all non-essential businesses, government offices and schools closed.
There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, all in Iqaluit.
---
9:30 a.m
The Canadian Medical Association is calling for "extraordinary" measures to address the COVID-19 crisis unfolding in several provinces.
The CMA says it wants the federal government to consider re-prioritizing its vaccine distribution strategy to focus on urgent areas instead of distributing to provinces on a per-capita basis.
The organization also says provinces should be sharing their health-care resources with areas that are especially hard-hit, including Ontario and Quebec, where intensive care capacity is overwhelmed.
The CMA says further restrictions "must also be considered" in provinces experiencing rapid rates of COVID-19 transmission.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.