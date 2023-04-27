Forcible restraint by police among factors in Myles Gray death, pathologist says

Myles Gray, seen in an undated handout photo, died after suffering injuries including a broken eye socket, possible partially dislocated jaw and a voice box fracture, during his arrest by Vancouver police in 2015. A forensic pathologist says a "perfect storm" of factors led to Gray's death, including his extreme exertion and Vancouver police actions to restrain him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Margie Reed **MANDATORY CREDIT**